DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.95.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $235.11 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 230.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DocuSign by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

