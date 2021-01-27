Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

POWI opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after buying an additional 2,233,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,192,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

