CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Get CSL alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSL stock opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CSL has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSL (CSLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.