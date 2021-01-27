Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $263.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $264.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $263.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

