Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grifols (GRFS)

1/22/2021 – Grifols had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2021 – Grifols was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Grifols had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Grifols was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2021 – Grifols had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – Grifols was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Grifols was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/9/2020 – Grifols had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of GRFS opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Grifols by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

