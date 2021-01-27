Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uranium Energy Corp is a US-based junior resource company with the objective of becoming a near-term ISR uranium producer in the United States. The Company controls one of the largest historical uranium exploration and development databases in the US. Through the use of these databases, the Company has acquired advanced uranium properties throughout the southwestern US. The operational management is comprised of pre-eminent uranium mining and exploration professionals, whose collective experience in the uranium mining industry gives the Company ongoing uranium mine-finding and uranium mine development expertise. Uranium Energy Corp is well positioned to capitalize on the current alternative energy boom. “

UEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $2.40 target price (down from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

UEC stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.35 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.75. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

