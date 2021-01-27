Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.