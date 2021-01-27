Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.63 ($7.80).

SHA stock opened at €6.61 ($7.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.48 and a 200-day moving average of €6.09. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

