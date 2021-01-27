Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$11.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

