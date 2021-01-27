Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.21.
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$11.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.
