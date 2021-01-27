Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at CIBC

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

ONEX stock opened at C$69.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 38.00 and a quick ratio of 37.79. Onex Co. has a 1-year low of C$37.00 and a 1-year high of C$87.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.05.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

