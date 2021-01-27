TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$94.46.

TSE TFII opened at C$88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

