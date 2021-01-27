TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$94.46.

TSE TFII opened at C$88.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

