Analysts Offer Predictions for Weingarten Realty Investors’ FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.10 per share for the year.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NYSE WRI opened at $23.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $31.12.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

