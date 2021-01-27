Capreit (TSE:CAR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the year.

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$1.17. The company had revenue of C$221.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

