Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sumco Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sumco in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma anticipates that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SUOPY. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of SUOPY opened at $46.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $674.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.93 million.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

