Oppenheimer Comments on Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $5.31 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $427.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the period. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

