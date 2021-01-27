FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vericel Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,085,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

