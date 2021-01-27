Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

CCL opened at $18.72 on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

