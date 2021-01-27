Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.10.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

NYSE:BC opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Brunswick by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.