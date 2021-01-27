Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

