Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

V has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $202.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.40 and its 200 day moving average is $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

