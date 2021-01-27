Corteva (CTVA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.25-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.25-1.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CTVA opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

