Head-To-Head Comparison: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) vs. Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PS Business Parks and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 45.25% 18.36% 9.17% Ryman Hospitality Properties -34.71% -62.16% -7.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33 Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus price target of $133.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $58.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.43%. Given PS Business Parks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PS Business Parks is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $429.85 million 8.83 $174.97 million $6.78 20.38 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 2.18 $145.79 million $6.86 9.29

PS Business Parks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states. The Company also held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex and a 98.2% interest in a development of a 411-unit multifamily apartment complex.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

