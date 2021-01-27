JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) Given a €19.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.88 ($21.04).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €15.60 ($18.35) on Tuesday. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.39.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

