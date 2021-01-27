Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 220,277 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

