PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.40

PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:BOND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $112.40 and traded as high as $112.92. PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $112.84, with a volume of 188,506 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 445.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 259.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.