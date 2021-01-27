Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) Price Target Raised to C$0.42

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) had its price target increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.32 to C$0.42 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT / OTCQB: RIINF) Acquires a Past-Producing Copper-Nickel Mine for 1% of its NPV ” and dated January 19, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of BHT stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,817.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. Braveheart Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) (CVE:BHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Inc. (BHT.V) Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

