Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €213.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde plc (LIN.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.29 ($267.40).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at €210.40 ($247.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion and a PE ratio of 48.50. Linde plc has a 52-week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52-week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €211.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €208.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.