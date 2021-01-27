Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.20 ($57.88).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

