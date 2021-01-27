Zacks: Brokerages Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce sales of $672.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $684.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $661.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NYSE:CW opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $97,114.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

