Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.27 ($41.50).

EPA RNO opened at €34.03 ($40.03) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.58. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

