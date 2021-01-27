Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

KFY opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.30 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $435.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.0% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 177,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

