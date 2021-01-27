Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Monro, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Monro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Monro during the third quarter worth about $753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Monro by 21.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monro by 344.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

