BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

BBIO opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth $443,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563 over the last ninety days. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

