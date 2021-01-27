LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “LSL Property Services PLC provides residential property services. The company’s principal segments consist of Estate Agency and Related Services and Surveying and Valuation Services. It services consists of residential sales, lettings, surveying, conveyancing, advice on mortgages ,non-investment insurance products, valuations and panel management services, asset management and property management services. LSL Property Services PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Shares of LSLPF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.