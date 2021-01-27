Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $35.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,943 shares of company stock worth $925,996. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

