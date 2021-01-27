Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Strong-Buy

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two, matched in one and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues and lower costs. The company’s strategic growth efforts (including the MidSouth Bancorp acquisition), and solid loans and deposit balances position it well for the future. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth. Also, while elevated costs mainly due to technology enhancement efforts and the company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remain major ner-term concerns, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWC. Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

HWC stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.