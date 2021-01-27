Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

IAG stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

