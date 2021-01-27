William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.72.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $511.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

