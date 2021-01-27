FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of MTLHY stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

