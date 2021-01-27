Boston Scientific (BSX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

