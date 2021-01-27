Sharps Compliance (SMED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sharps Compliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMED stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.29 million and a P/E ratio of 174.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

