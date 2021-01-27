Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) versus GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAINSCO has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingsway Financial Services and GAINSCO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and GAINSCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.80 -$5.89 million N/A N/A GAINSCO $393.54 million 0.00 $20.21 million N/A N/A

GAINSCO has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAINSCO beats Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

GAINSCO Company Profile

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

