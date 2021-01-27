Hawkins (HWKN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Hawkins to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HWKN stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

