ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $549.00 on Monday. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $573.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of ASML by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

