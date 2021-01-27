Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $131.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.