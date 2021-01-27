The Goldman Sachs Group Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $40.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

CARG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $61,674.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

