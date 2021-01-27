Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

