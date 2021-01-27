Comparing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 18.54 $8.38 million $1.77 27.21 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.42 -$8.04 million N/A N/A

Community Healthcare Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Community Healthcare Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67%

Volatility and Risk

Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Healthcare Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus price target of $48.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

