Head-To-Head Survey: Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Enterprise Informatics (OTCMKTS:EINF) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -84.47% -85.89% -27.18%

Enterprise Informatics has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Informatics and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Informatics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.59 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Informatics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enterprise Informatics and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Informatics 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00

Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 190.70%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Enterprise Informatics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.2% of Enterprise Informatics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Enterprise Informatics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Informatics

Enterprise Informatics, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a suite of integrated document, configuration, and records management software products. It primarily offers eB, an integrated suite, which enables organizations to create, capture, store, manage, share, and distribute critical business information regarding their customers, products, assets, and processes. The eB suite also enables to maintain information about the configuration of its products, assets, and infrastructures. It serves local governments, petrochemicals, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company offers its products and services through direct sales force, third-party value added resellers, system integrators, and OEMs principally in the United States and Europe. It was formerly known as Spescom Software, Inc. and changed its name to Enterprise Informatics, Inc. in April 2007. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in San Diego, California. Enterprise Informatics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bentley Systems, Incorporated.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

