Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $767.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to announce sales of $767.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.40 million and the highest is $769.60 million. Cimpress reported sales of $820.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th.

CMPR stock opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

